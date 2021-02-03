Manchester United fans will absolutely love Scott McTominay’s hilarious ‘Golazo’ cheer after Edinson Cavani headed home against Southampton.

It was a great night for the Red Devils as they absolutely thrashed the Saints 9-0, with Cavani among the scorers at Old Trafford…

Got a lot of time for Mctominay’s ‘Golazo’ when Cavani scores ?? pic.twitter.com/eONKi45BKd — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 3, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

United midfielder McTominay has been one of their top performers in recent times, and he’ll cement his status as a fan-favourite with moments like this!

The Scotland international also scored one of the goals in Man Utd’s huge victory.