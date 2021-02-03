Menu

Video: Man United fans will love Scott McTominay’s reaction to Edinson Cavani goal vs Southampton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will absolutely love Scott McTominay’s hilarious ‘Golazo’ cheer after Edinson Cavani headed home against Southampton.

It was a great night for the Red Devils as they absolutely thrashed the Saints 9-0, with Cavani among the scorers at Old Trafford…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

United midfielder McTominay has been one of their top performers in recent times, and he’ll cement his status as a fan-favourite with moments like this!

The Scotland international also scored one of the goals in Man Utd’s huge victory.

