Manchester United exploring summer transfer deal for Championship star

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential summer transfer deal for a new right-back.

The Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that role, but doubts remain over his attacking qualities from that position, even if he’s a strong defensive player.

In order to give Wan-Bissaka more competition in that department, United are now said to be eyeing up a possible summer move for Norwich City starlet Max Aarons, according to ESPN.

Aarons looks a hugely promising young talent after impressing for Norwich in both the Premier League and the Championship in recent times.

The 21-year-old seems more of an attack-minded full-back than Wan-Bissaka, so could offer United a useful alternative in that area of the pitch.

ESPN suggest he’s just one of a number of names on Man Utd’s list, but one imagines Aarons could be a realistic target as he’s surely too good to be playing in English football’s second tier for much longer.

Another report from the Express claims United are also targeting Erling Haaland and Jules Kounde as priorities ahead of next season.