Neymar advises PSG over Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos as question marks remain over Kylian Mbappe

According to a report published by Don Balon, Neymar believes that the acquisition of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos would make Kylian Mbappe a worthy sacrifice.

You get the feeling that a significant summer is on the horizon for PSG. The futures of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remain unresolved, with players of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’ calibre not often available on a free transfer.

Leonardo and the rest of the PSG hierarchy have big decisions to make in the transfer market, ones which could determine whether or not Mauricio Pochettino’s time as manager is considered a success.

Those pulling the strings in the Parc de Princes might not have to make all the key decisions alone, though, with Don Balon under the impression that Neymar is giving his take on the situation in hope of finding the best outcome.

As per Don Balon, Neymar has suggested that the sale of Kylian Mbappe will be worthwhile if the club are able to recruit both Messi and Ramos, arguably the two best players in their respective positions on the planet.

It’d be a real coup for PSG to recruit the both of them, no doubt, but one which would be rather short-sighted, with Mbappe young and both Messi and Ramos past their peaks and ageing.