Pep Guardiola labels one Man City star as ‘undroppable’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled defender Ruben Dias as ‘undroppable’ in light of his side’s current title charge.

Dias, 23, joined the Citizens during last year’s summer transfer window after making a £61.2m switch from Benfica, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in England’s top-flight, Dias has grown to become of the league’s most commanding and resolute defenders.

After featuring in 18 Premier League matches under Guardiola, Dias’ defensive capabilities have had a huge hand in the blue half of Manchester becoming odds-on-favourites to lift the 2020-21 league title.

Despite arriving in England with a whopping price-tag on his head, Dias has seamlessly fitted into the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League.

Speaking recently during a scheduled press conference, Guardiola took the time to praise his commanding 23-year-old, as quoted by ESPN, the Spanish gaffer said: “Every step he does, at home, on or off the pitch, eating, sleeping, recovering time, preparation time, everything is to be perfect during this 95-minute football game.

“It depends on him to maintain and hopefully we can help him to grow. We are more than satisfied.

“He’s not just a player who plays good, he’s a player who makes the other guys play good too. It’s 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it’s difficult for me and undroppable.

Guardiola went on to praise Dias’ defensive partner John Stones, who is also enjoying a rich vein of form.

“What I want from my players — all of them, not just John,” Guardiola said. “… Is to be happy and he struggled to be happy here, especially with injuries, some personal problems, for many reasons, a lack of minutes.

“I didn’t see him like he is right now. In the past he was not like he is now, with the stability, the mentality, happiness, commitment focusing and everything.

“He overcame this situation himself. He could have fallen down and go even more down, but it was completely the opposite. He said ‘no, I’m here, I know how good I am.’ He didn’t need my confidence, he didn’t need the words.

“Players who need confidence to play, it’s a big mistake, he cannot be here. John overcame this situation himself. That’s why he deserves all my respect and he deserves a big compliment.”

Guardiola and his Citizens are currently preparing to take-on champions Liverpool in what will surely be a hotly contest domestic match-up.

The two sides are set to meet at Anfield on Sunday in a match will surely see Dias line-up once again alongside the in-form Stones in the heart of Man City’s defence.