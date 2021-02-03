Menu

New low for Eden Hazard as Florentino Perez makes accusation regarding missed Real Madrid training session

Florentino Perez’s patience with Real Madrid star Eden Hazard appears to be wearing thin.

News broke today that the Belgian had sustained yet another injury, having already missed 17 of Real Madrid’s 30 games this season to date.

Hazard was supposed to assist in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo upon his move to Juventus. While that’s an uphill task and any contribution would have been appreciated, there has been very little.

The man who gave the go-ahead for the investment into Hazard, Florentino Perez, appears to be growing tired of the former Chelsea winger.

According to Don Balon, when Hazard missed Real Madrid training yesterday, Perez’s belief was that he was actually faking fatigue just to get the day off.

Now Hazard has been found to have a legitimate injury, Perez might find himself feeling a little silly to have doubted his honesty, but you have to think it’s just as a result of the negative emotion building towards one of the worst signings in the club’s history.

It’s not Hazard’s fault that he is being bombarded with injury issues, but it’ll be frustrating for Perez to see his cash going down the toilet.

