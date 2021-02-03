Menu

Photos: Huge scare for Napoli star Dries Mertens as his private plane SKIDS OFF THE RUNWAY – Thankfully he’s unharmed

Napoli
Posted by

We’ve seen enough examples in football history to know that a plane skidding off the runway is horrific news, but thankfully Dries Mertens is fine after this scare over the weekend.

It was confirmed by Football Italia that the pilots couldn’t bring the plane to a halt on time and it skidded off the runway at Antwerp Airport, but it appears the safety zone did it’s job and everybody walked away unharmed:

It appears that his dog was also onboard and thankfully it was also okay, but you can imagine both will be shaken up for a while after this.

