(Photos) Liverpool star pictured back in training after recent injury blow

Liverpool’s new striker Diogo Jota has returned to training after suffering a recent knee injury which has seen the Portuguese attacker sidelined for his side’s last 14 matches.

Jota, 24, joined Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window after making a £40.23m switch from domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per Transfermarkt.

After joining and making his club debut against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, Jota hit the ground running.

Racking up nine goals in his first 17 appearances, in all competitions, Jota became an instant hit with the red half of Merseyside.

Despite Jota’s impressive form, an unfortunate collision whilst facing Midtjylland resulted in the Portuguese international suffering a knee injury.

Jota’s absence has piled the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s front-line to perform without much quality in depth when it comes to their attacking threat.

However, good news appears to be on the horizon for Liverpool fans after the 24-year-old was finally pictured back in training ahead of his impending return to action.

