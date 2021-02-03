Liverpool and Man City remain Premier League title favourites despite Man United’s 9-0 victory

Liverpool and Manchester City are still the favourites for this season’s Premier League title despite Manchester United’s incredible performance to thrash Southampton 9-0 yesterday.

The Red Devils were unstoppable as they ripped the Saints to shreds, though they were also given a helping hand by their opponents being down to nine men, and indeed down to ten from almost right at the start of the game.

United have not been at their best recently, dropping surprise points against Sheffield United and Arsenal, but they responded in some style with their nine-goal show last night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are, however, still considered outsiders for the title, with Ladbrokes giving odds of 12/1 for United finishing as champions right now.

Manchester City have been back to their best in recent times and are the odds-on favourites at 1/4, while reigning champions Liverpool are close behind at 4/1.

Liverpool have also improved after a little blip, but it’s generally looking pretty close at the top, with some other teams perhaps not quite out of the running yet either.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Climbing up to joint-top, also known as second, in the table after an emphatic win hasn’t, in truth, done much to Man United’s title hopes as far as the odds are concerned. It still looks like a two-horse race at best between Man City and Liverpool this year.”

See below for Ladbrokes’ title odds in full…

Man City – 1/4

Liverpool – 4/1

Man United – 12/1

Leicester – 50/1

Tottenham – 80/1