Real Madrid decide to sell starlet this summer after blaming him for recent defeats

Successful sides will always win and lose as a team and it allows them to bounce back fairly quickly from defeats, while dysfunctional clubs will look for scapegoats in an attempt to distract themselves from the real problems.

Time has eventually caught up with Real Madrid’s current squad and they are paying for Zinedine Zidane not being able to integrate new singings or young players into the squad, so they will need to his reset in the summer and look to bring the age of the squad down.

You would think that Vinicius Jr would be a key part of that process due to the talent that he’s shown since arriving at the club, but AS have actually just reported that he’s going to be sold as chiefs at the club blame him for their recent defeats.

He did concede the penalty that started Levante’s comeback at the weekend so that wasn’t ideal, but you do have to wonder why fingers aren’t being pointed at Eder Militao for getting a stupid red card in the opening minutes of the game.

The report also suggests that Real think he should’ve done better for Alcoyano’s equaliser in the Cup which eventually led to defeat, but again it’s a team effort to lose a game from a 1-1 position so it’s a shame that it’s come to this.

It will also be interesting to see if the Brazilian wonderkid does actually move on as it’s obvious that Zidane doesn’t like him, but Raul has been announced as the favourite to take over in the summer and he might feel he can get the best out of him.

It’s classic Real Madrid for those in charge to look at anyone but themselves when it comes to assigning the blame, so hopefully he does get to leave and he becomes a star somewhere else.