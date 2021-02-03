Real Madrid legend is expected to take over from Zinedine Zidane if he leaves this summer

There comes a point with every squad where some rebuilding work will need to be done, so it’s vitally important that you have the correct manager in charge to oversee that change.

That could be a problem at Real Madrid where Zidane has relied on the same players for years and he struggles to integrate new signings into the squad, so a change may have to be made.

We’ve reached a point where replacements for Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Modric and Benzema will be needed soon, so perhaps it would make sense to appoint a manager who has more experience with developing younger players.

A report from Cadenaser has confirmed that Real don’t really want to sack Zidane, but they’re aware this is likely to be his last year so it’s now believed that Raul is the favourite to take over in the summer.

The legendary striker is the manager of the B team so we could even see a situation where he starts to bring those players into the senior setup.

Real are struggling for money so that would be especially helpful just now, while a new manager could also help to get the best out of the likes of Luka Jovic, Renier Jesus, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard when they return from their loan spells.

Max Allegri is also mentioned as a candidate but Raul is still the preferred option for now, while it’s also suggested that he might have an easier transition if Sergio Ramos also moves on this summer.

Ultimately it will come down to Zidane and what he decides to do, but he’s found out this season that his preferred players are starting to break down so a new approach is needed regardless of who’s in the dugout next season.