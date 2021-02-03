Real Madrid target who scored his first goal for France at 17 set to sign along the dotted line

Eduardo Camavinga is increasingly likely to renew his Rennes contract and deal damage to Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him, according to Don Balon.

Camavinga is regarded as one of France’s most promising prospects, hence why he was given an opportunity to play for the senior team as a teenager – and scored in the process.

Naturally, a player who has the potential to be a star in the future finds himself being linked with Real Madrid.

Don Balon report that Los Blancos have been keen on signing Camavinga from Rennes, but their efforts to do so are set to hit a roadblock.

Their belief is that Camavinga will be extending his contract with Rennes, thus driving his asking price up even further than it already is.

That puts Real Madrid into a difficult situation, with the club already having splashed out on young prospects who later didn’t fulfil their potential in recent times.

Florentino Perez has a decision to make, but for now, it looks as though Camavinga will be remaining at Rennes, which might not be such a bad idea.