Menu

Real Madrid to tempt PSG into sale of Kylian Mbappe by offering attacker in exchange

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Real Madrid will include Vinicius Jr in their efforts to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell Kylian Mbappe, according to Todo Fichajes.

Mbappe to Real Madrid is a rumour which is showing little sign of going away. Ultimately, the only conclusion to this saga will be a deal being agreed or a contract extension being signed.

MORE: Real Madrid star left humiliated by club treatment – report

While PSG will be growing in confidence that the World Cup winner will commit his future to the club, Real Madrid are not going to sit around and watch that happen without putting up a fight.

As per Todo Fichajes, they will tempt PSG into selling Mbappe by offering Vinicius Jr in return. The Brazilian has been under performing this term and is seemingly now out of favour in the Los Blancos boardroom.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Old video of Jose Mourinho talking about Eden Hazard predicted his Real Madrid injury problems
Clipper clampdown: Statement issued to football authorities over player haircuts during lockdown
Exciting Man United forward could debut in the Europa League after making the squad

You can’t help but wonder, though, why PSG would sell a legitimately generational player like Mbappe and allow Vinicius, who is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, to move in the other direction.

Mauricio Pochettino would not be so foolish to stand by and watch that happen.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.