Brendan Rodgers lifts lid on Leicester City’s summer transfer plans

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has lifted the lid on his club’s transfer plans for the summer.

With star striker Jamie Vardy a big miss through injury at the moment, Rodgers made it clear the Foxes could be in the market for a similar signing up front ahead of next season.

“Jamie’s still, when he’s fit and playing, up there with the best strikers in the league, but when you’re playing the number of games we want to play and anticipate playing, then you need more than one,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve got Kels (Iheanacho) who has been a great support striker. He hasn’t played so much and perhaps hasn’t got the goals he would have wanted.

But you always have to plan forward and that’s something we look at here at the club, in every position, not just the striking position. It’s constant, you always have to be planning forward and looking forward.

“We know Jamie’s age. I still have great confidence in his fitness and his abilities but he can’t do it all on his own. We respect that. That’s something that will be continual over the next few months looking ahead to the summer market.

“Naturally when you have a player like Jamie who is not playing, it’s hard to replicate that. He’s irreplaceable, what he does on the last line. The other players don’t have that profile, so naturally we change.

“It’s always been a mark of my team, I’ve always had strikers that can penetrate the back-line.

“There are not too many players that give the threat on the last line like Jamie does, and of course that’s been a real part of our game.

“When he’s not in the team, it’s a different game. We’re still very fluent and we are still able to arrive in good areas, just maybe not as fast. (Against Leeds), we didn’t get in behind so much, it was more with the ball, with Harvey (Barnes). We didn’t penetrate their back-line anywhere near the level we would like.

“That’s something we continually work on, especially if we don’t have that profile of player who can do that.”