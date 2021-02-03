Menu

“It’s my job” – Ruben Neves reveals he watched birth of his child on his phone so he wouldn’t miss Wolves games

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has admitted he had to watch the birth of his latest child via FaceTime due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Portugal international has been a key performer for Wolves, and it’s clear he’s loyal to the club as he insisted he should continue to be available to play for them because it’s his job.

Neves’ wife had problems with her previous birth, so was keen to be in Portugal, but Neves didn’t go with her on this occasion.

While it’s been a relief for so many that the Premier League has been able to continue during the pandemic, it’s worth remembering the impact this must be having on so many players’ lives.

It must be difficult not to be present at the birth of a child, but hopefully Neves and his family will be together again soon and can keep safe and healthy in these difficult times.

