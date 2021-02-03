Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has admitted to previously holding an interest in sealing the transfer of West Ham star Said Benrahma.

The Algeria international caught the eye of a number of bigger clubs during his time in the Championship with Brentford.

In the end, Benrahma joined the Hammers, and Smith admits he was one who got away from Villa.

However, he also added that it was perhaps not a priority signing for his club due to also having Jack Grealish in the attacking midfield department.

“He’s one we looked at but I see Jack Grealish on the left and there’s not many people who will get ahead of him, if any,” he said, as reported by Birmingham Live.

“He was certainly one of the best signings at Brentford for the money we got him for. He was excellent last season for them and has gone to West Ham and it’s taken him a while to get a consistent run of games.”