Shock as Ajax appear to leave big January signing Sebastian Haller out of their Europa League squad

We’ve all hit the wrong button on Football Manager and accidentally left a big name out of a squad for six months, but it appears that Ajax have done it for real with Sebastian Haller:

? is this a UEFA reporting error? or a massive and very weird Ajax oversight? no €22m signing Sebastien Haller listed in their Europa League squad…https://t.co/jn9dYpBH9l — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) February 3, 2021

Haller was their big January signing and he’s produced two goals and four assists in his first six games so he’s clearly an important player for them, while Ajax are a team who will take the Europa League seriously so it doesn’t really make sense.

It’s obvious that a mistake has been made here, but it’s really not clear if Ajax have registered him and it’s UEFA who have made the mistake by not reporting it, or if it’s Ajax who have missed him off the list:

Looks like Ajax are trying to find out whether they made an oopsie https://t.co/zu3WXSWpYi — Gianni Verschueren (@ReverschPass) February 3, 2021

They have successfully registered Oussama Idrissi so it’s not like an entire list has gone missing, while that report also states that Ajax were unable to confirm what happened so that does suggest they’ve made a mistake and they’re looking to buy time to figure out how to explain it without being ridiculed.