New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been urged by Tim Sherwood to drop multi-million pound signing Kai Havertz for Thursday’s mouth-watering tie against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are preparing to face a Spurs side who will be busy licking their wounds following a shock 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

In a desperate attempt to turn their earlier poor form around, the Blues, under new manager Tuchel, will be hopeful they can avoid defeat for the third time on the bounce.

However, heading into Thursday’s match which will be played out at The London Stadium, former Spurs manager Sherwood feels the Blues should ditch midfielder Havertz.

Havertz, 21, joined Chelsea during last year’s summer transfer window after making a whopping £72.9m switch from German side Bayer Leverkusen, as per Transfermarkt.

However, after scoring just five goals in his first 26 appearances, in all competitions for Chelsea, there have been mounting concerns that the young German may have been a poor purchase, and Sherwood feels Tuchel cannot trust him.

Speaking to the Premier League, as quoted by Football London, Sherwood said: “They were better against Burnley and two of the wing-backs scored so he’s throwing them forward.

“I still think he’s got selection problems. I think he was brought in to get the best out of the German boys, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. But at the moment you can’t play Kai Havertz.

“In my opinion, he’s a liability. He might be a good player in the future but at the moment they’re just carrying him.

“I wouldn’t play Havertz but I think he might be under a little bit of pressure to play Havertz and to find a position for Timo Werner.”