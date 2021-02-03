Journalist names the signing Tottenham wanted this January

Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold claims the club were keen to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

The north London giants had a quiet winter window in the end, and perhaps could’ve done with more strengthening after his loss of form.

Spurs looked like serious title contenders earlier this season but have slipped away in recent weeks after some poor results.

A new defensive signing could have been useful for Tottenham, but it seems the club never found an ideal target or just couldn’t get a deal over the line.

“I know that Spurs would have liked to have brought in a centre-back if possible,” Gold said.

“But it was so dependent on so many other things happening, with various other people going, and that obviously didn’t happen.”