Video: Angel Di Maria fires PSG ahead against Nimes as famous Mauricio Pochettino pressing forces error

Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead over Nimes this evening thanks to a fine finish from Angel Di Maria.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men fell to a shock 3-2 defeat by Lorient last time out, so are in dire need of three points this evening.

Thankfully for Pochettino, with his side behind both Lille and Lyon in the Ligue 1 table at current, they’ve managed to get themselves an early goal through Di Maria.

The Argentine raced through on goal before finding the bottom corner of the goal with an accomplished finish.

While it was a mistake from the Nimes defender that gave the ball to Di Maria, it was as a result of PSG’s high pressing that he found himself in possession and one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Pochettino’s teams have always been renown for their work out of possession, so pressing in this manner ought to earn PSG plenty of goals over his time as manager.

PSG could do with a comfortable victory to reaffirm their credentials as potential champions, so Pochettino will be hoping that Di Maria’s opener isn’t PSG’s last of the evening.