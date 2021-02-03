Video: Barcelona shock Granada with two late goals to force extra time in the cup

There’s every reason to think that the Copa Del Rey is the only competition that Barca have a proper chance of winning this year, but that also appeared to be impossible as they went into the final moments of their quarter-final 2-0 down to Granada.

They were given some hope in the 89th minute when Antoine Griezmann forced an own goal from the keeper, but that looked like it would simply be a consolation goal at that point:

Pictures from Premier Sports

It turns out that it sparked Barca into life, and Jordi Alba was on hand to turn home a late leveller after Lionel Messi’s lovely cross was headed back across goal:

Barcelona find a DRAMATIC late equaliser! ? A pair of late goals from Griezmann and Jordi Alba mean this match looks headed for extra time now ? pic.twitter.com/NZoqXjg9lt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 3, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports

It was enough to force extra time, and you wouldn’t bet against them going on to win it now, while it also appears that club legend Carles Puyol was delighted with the late comeback too…