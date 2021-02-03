Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee fires Granada ahead vs Barcelona as Koeman’s men take too many risks at the back

It’s always nice to watch a team that can play their way out from the back, but there comes a time when you just need to get the ball up the pitch and look to regroup.

Barcelona take far too many risks at the back here against Granada and you can see the mistake coming, while it’s Chelsea loanee Kenedy who was there to tap the ball home:

Pictures from L’Equipe

Kenedy is one of those Chelsea players who will probably never actually have a future at Stamford Bridge, but he could earn a decent move if he comes up with more big moments in games like this.

