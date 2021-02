Brazilian football is always good for throwing up a good player name here and there, but it turns out that Jackie Chan can smack a ball with some power.

This version currently plays for Manaus, and he produced the equaliser for his team today after a wonderfully dreadful call from the linesman:

Pictures from Manaus FC

This one fails on two counts as it’s not over the line and it also doesn’t come down between the posts, so that explains why everyone looks so utterly baffled as the goal is given.