Menu

Video: Kelechi Iheanacho nods Leicester City in front vs Fulham after wicked delivery from James Maddison

Fulham FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City were given an early lead during their clash with Fulham this evening thanks to a fine header from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was only included in the starting eleven tonight as a result of injuries, with Brendan Rodgers finding his squad become increasingly depleted over the last week or so.

However, the inclusion of the former Manchester City man was justified after a quarter of an hour, with  the striker heading home from a cross by James Maddison from the right hand side.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Rare Nick Pope error gifts Manchester City lead vs Burnley as Gabriel Jesus takes advantage
Neymar advises PSG over Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos as question marks remain over Kylian Mbappe
Decision time: Real Madrid star wanted by Leeds United as contract ticks towards expiration

Maddison, who has been in fine form of late, swung the ball into the penalty area, with Iheanacho using the pace on the ball to guide the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Leicester City need to keep winning games in order to keep themselves in the hunt for Champions League football. Thanks to Iheanacho, they’re on course to win tonight.

Fulham have improved considerably in recent weeks and months, though. You get the feeling that one goal may not be enough…

More Stories Kelechi Iheanacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.