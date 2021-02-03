Video: Kelechi Iheanacho nods Leicester City in front vs Fulham after wicked delivery from James Maddison

Leicester City were given an early lead during their clash with Fulham this evening thanks to a fine header from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was only included in the starting eleven tonight as a result of injuries, with Brendan Rodgers finding his squad become increasingly depleted over the last week or so.

However, the inclusion of the former Manchester City man was justified after a quarter of an hour, with the striker heading home from a cross by James Maddison from the right hand side.

Maddison, who has been in fine form of late, swung the ball into the penalty area, with Iheanacho using the pace on the ball to guide the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Leicester City need to keep winning games in order to keep themselves in the hunt for Champions League football. Thanks to Iheanacho, they’re on course to win tonight.

Fulham have improved considerably in recent weeks and months, though. You get the feeling that one goal may not be enough…