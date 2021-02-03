Menu

Video: Jesse Lingard looks confident again as he slams home his second goal on his West Ham debut vs Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s amazing what a bit of confidence can do to a player, and it looks like Jesse Lingard could be a great signing for West Ham if he keeps this up.

His biggest problem at Man United recently was his inability to make a quick decision and it was ruining a lot of promising chances, but it looks like he’s got his confidence back now.

His second tonight comes after he makes a good run into space before simply taking a touch and smacking it towards goal. The keeper should still be doing better, but Lingard won’t care:

 

Pictures from BT Sport

READ MORE: Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard scores on his West Ham debut vs Aston Villa

More Stories Jesse Lingard

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Arsenal2win says:
    February 3, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Some coaches just know how 2 bring out the best in some players. See Lingaard 2day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.