Video: Jesse Lingard looks confident again as he slams home his second goal on his West Ham debut vs Villa

It’s amazing what a bit of confidence can do to a player, and it looks like Jesse Lingard could be a great signing for West Ham if he keeps this up.

His biggest problem at Man United recently was his inability to make a quick decision and it was ruining a lot of promising chances, but it looks like he’s got his confidence back now.

His second tonight comes after he makes a good run into space before simply taking a touch and smacking it towards goal. The keeper should still be doing better, but Lingard won’t care:

Pictures from BT Sport