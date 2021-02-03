(Video) Lazio star showcases incredible footwork vs Atalanta

A clip has emerged of Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto showcasing some simply sublime close control and footwork during his side’s recent Serie A match against Atalanta.

During the domestic clash, which saw Lazio run out 3-1 winners, their 28-year-old midfielder put on a classy technical display.

The Spanish attacking midfielder was spotted using his ability to out-fox three Atalanta players after he found himself in a tight and tricky spot.

The former Liverpool man has seen his stock rise in recent times after a four-and-a-half year spell in Italy has seen Alberto directly contribute to 77 goals in 156 matches, in all competitions.

You can see the clip below, with pictures courtesy of Serie A.