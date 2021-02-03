Video: Leicester City double lead over Fulham through James Justin tap-in after more James Maddison brilliance

Leicester City have doubled their lead away to Fulham through James Justin – but it’s that man James Maddison who deserves the credit once again.

The Foxes, who are missing multiple key players tonight through injury, headed to Fulham knowing that they need to keep winning games in order to avoid tailing off in the manner that they did last term.

Thankfully for Brendan Rodgers, Kelechi Iheanacho’s early goal set them on course to pick up all three points. A beautiful cross from James Maddison made it virtually unmissable for the former Manchester City forward.

Maddison has now done it again, tormenting the Fulham back-line before laying it off into the path of Justin, who took one touch around the goalkeeper before passing the ball into the empty net.

Leicester are two goals to the good at Craven Cottage – they have in-form Maddison to thank for much of their first-half success!