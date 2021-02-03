Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard destroys Jack Grealish with some fine skill on his West Ham debut

It’s common to see players struggle to make an impact at huge clubs because they are scared of making a mistake and they tend to take the easy option, so Jesse Lingard might have more freedom during his loan spell at West Ham.

He showed some nice skill to beat Jack Grealish a couple of times on his debut tonight, so he could be quite entertaining to watch if he tries to take men on and shows this confidence on a regular basis:

Lingard showing Grealish levels ??? pic.twitter.com/QgeR4M3PWF — Jay (@MUFCJay05) February 3, 2021

Lingard took it personal when he heard United were interested in signing Grealish pic.twitter.com/uXeoKnq7Pq — ??™? (@utdalan_) February 3, 2021

