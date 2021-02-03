Menu

Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard destroys Jack Grealish with some fine skill on his West Ham debut

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s common to see players struggle to make an impact at huge clubs because they are scared of making a mistake and they tend to take the easy option, so Jesse Lingard might have more freedom during his loan spell at West Ham.

He showed some nice skill to beat Jack Grealish a couple of times on his debut tonight, so he could be quite entertaining to watch if he tries to take men on and shows this confidence on a regular basis:

Pictures from the English Premier League

More Stories Jack Grealish Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.