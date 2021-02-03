Menu

Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard scores on his West Ham debut vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was clear that Jesse Lingard just needed to play football and regain some confidence, so it will be fun to see if this ignites a good run of form.

To be fair his touch here is confident and he does everything right be hitting it back across goal, but he also gets that bit of luck that he needed as it finds it’s way past the keeper and the retreating defender:

Pictures from BT Sport

This would be a great win for West Ham if they can hang on, and they could also go within two points of Liverpool if they fail to come back vs Brighton.

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.