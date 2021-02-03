Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard scores on his West Ham debut vs Aston Villa

It was clear that Jesse Lingard just needed to play football and regain some confidence, so it will be fun to see if this ignites a good run of form.

To be fair his touch here is confident and he does everything right be hitting it back across goal, but he also gets that bit of luck that he needed as it finds it’s way past the keeper and the retreating defender:

Jesse Lingard announces his arrival at West Ham with a debut goal ? You can see from the celebrations that one means a lot to him! pic.twitter.com/wXSR4NwvpB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 3, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport

This would be a great win for West Ham if they can hang on, and they could also go within two points of Liverpool if they fail to come back vs Brighton.