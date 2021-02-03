Menu

Video: Kylian Mbappe scores gorgeous curling goal as PSG turn on the style against Nimes

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG are turning on the style against Nimes, with Kylian Mbappe getting in on the act on the night.

Mauricio Pochettino will have been disappointed to see his side be defeated at the weekend, especially with them already trailing leaders Lille.

They needed three points tonight, with a clash with Nimes at the Parc des Princes providing the perfect opportunity for them to get a result.

After goals from Angel Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia, they were firmly in the driving seat. Now Mbappe has added a third to sign and seal the win.

After a fine team move, Mbappe found himself with the ball at his feet down the left channel – a danger zone for his opponents.

The World Cup winner cut in onto his right foot and curled the ball into the back of the net with a truly brilliant finish.


Pictures courtesy of Canal+

That’s three more points for the champions in their efforts to retain their crown.

 

