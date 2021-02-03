Video: Rare Nick Pope error gifts Manchester City lead vs Burnley as Gabriel Jesus takes advantage

Manchester City took the lead early on away to Burnley this evening after Gabriel Jesus capitalised on an error from Nick Pope.

Pope has been the best English goalkeeper over the past 12 months or so, strengthening his case to start for the Three Lions at the European Championships in the summer. However, he has cost his side tonight.

Bernardo Silva’s effort was straight at Pope, but the goalkeeper was only able to palm the ball straight onto the head of Gabriel Jesus, who as you would expect, gobbled up the opportunity without any questions asked.





Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pope can certainly be forgiven for making errors of this nature considering how many times he has saved Burnley this campaign. Although, if there’s one team in the league you don’t want to be giving a leg-up at current, it’s City.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now favourites for the title – and they’re not looking like they’re going to drop points tonight.