Sometimes you’ll see a decision where it’s clear that the ref didn’t really see what happened, but this is especially poor when you see that he had a perfect view of this one.

Rangers’ star Kemar Roofe took a heavy touch and tried to recover it, but he goes right over the ball and this is the dictionary definition of a red card as he leaves a nasty one on St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson:

Pictures from Rangers TV

Rangers are still unbeaten this season so they would’ve been up against it if the ref made the right call here, but it’s Rangers at Ibrox so Saints will be used to not getting the big calls.