Video: PSG add a second after superb Angel Di Maria cross lands on the head of Pablo Sarabia

PSG have added a second in their clash with Nimes this evening, with Pablo Sarabia providing the finishing touch.

The French champions fell to an embarrassing defeat against Lorient in their last game, so were in dire need of a response when they headed into their clash with Nimes tonight.

Angel Di Maria’s opening goal, which came as a result of some high pressing from Mauricio Pochettino’s men, was a good way for them to set the tone on the night and put them in the driving seat.

It’s Di Maria who created the second, too, cutting in from the right channel and swinging a gorgeous ball onto the head of Pablo Sarabia and providing the assist for PSG’s second.

We’ve seen Chelsea summer signing Hakim Ziyech utilise this cross from the right in the Premier League this term. It’s a unique weapon, and as shown by this evidence, it can be deadly.