(Video) Solskjaer inadvertently drops Sancho hint during post-match press conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have inadvertently dropped a major hint regarding his summer plans for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for over 12-months, United have identified Sancho as their next big money signing, as per Sky Sports.

After hugely impressing during his stay in the Bundesliga, Sancho has been highlighted as the solution to the Red Devils’ long-standing lack of quality on the right-side.

However, after a summer move failed to materialise, suggestions that Sancho could still make the switch to Old Trafford have died down.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after his side’s 9-0 demolition job over Southampton, Solskjaer may have dropped the biggest hint yet that the club might not be looking to reignite their pursuit of Sancho.

“The right side has traditionally, over the years, been a bit of a challenge for us, going forward,” Solskjaer admitted. “We haven’t found a right-winger or a right-back to fill maybe the void by Antonio [Valencia] when he left.

“Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] is getting better. Mason [Greenwood] I thought his performance tonight was excellent, even though he didn’t score, and that’s a good thing. We scored nine goals and Mason didn’t get one of them.

“The two of them can form a very good right-side and I can’t remember the last time a full-back crossed for another full-back and scored at Man United.”