Manchester City are two goals to the good at Turf Moor, with Raheem Sterling doubling their advantage from close range.

City made hard work of Sheffield United at the weekend, but started fast against Burnley tonight after Gabriel Jesus was gifted a goal by a rare mistake by Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Pope has been in remarkable form for much of the campaign, so his failure to deal with Bernardo Silva’s effort will have raised a few eyebrows.

Unfortunately for the England keeper, he was beaten again in the second half, with international teammate Raheem Sterling being the one to etch his name onto the score-sheet.

Some superb build-up play involving Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan resulted in the latter putting it on a plate for Sterling, who made no mistake, steering the ball home from just a few yards out.

City working the ball into the net like only they know how… ? ?lkay Gündo?an makes it easy work for Raheem Sterling ? Some cross! pic.twitter.com/mqPrmmR6lr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 3, 2021

City look to be back to their brilliant best, and they’re going to take some catching in the title race.