Video: Weird Pep Guardiola moment as Man City manager’s spirit leaves Turf Moor with his body in the dugout

Manchester City
Is Pep Guardiola okay? The Manchester City manager appeared to descend to a different dimension during his side’s victory over Burnley.

Man City made light work of Burnley on Wednesday evening, picking up all three points to once again affirm their credentials to regain the position of Premier League champions.

Guardiola’s men have kicked into gear in recent weeks, embarking on a run of superb form which has seen them ascend to the top of the table, and they’re going to take some catching.

While you’d think Pep would be enjoying watching his side play in recent weeks, his mind looked to be completely elsewhere for a moment of today’s win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Watch as Guardiola blankly stares at the ground with Man City having a corner in the final few minutes of the game. We can only wonder what managed to captivate his attention at this moment in time…

