West Brom failed with late move for Barcelona forward in January

It’s still amazing to think that Martin Braithwaite plays for Barcelona, so you would think joining a struggling Premier League side would bring him back down to his real level.

It’s clear that Barca regret signing him as he’s constantly linked with an exit, but you can’t really blame him for wanting to stay at the club even if he’s rarely going to start.

He has actually played a part in the majority of their games this season even if it’s just late sub appearances, but a report from Goal has suggested that he had a chance to move to West Brom late in the Janaury window.

Sam Allardyce wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy in the summer, but the Danish striker opted to remain in Spain as he didn’t want to join a relegation bound team.

It still looks likely that he’ll move on in the summer if Barca manage to free up funds to sign some new players, but he wanted to remain and fight for his place just now and it’s hard to argue against that decision.