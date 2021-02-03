West Ham add Barcelona man to their summer shortlist, player wants out of the Nou Camp

West Ham are hoping to sign Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Hammers finished the month of January without having recruited a new centre-forward, which is quite remarkable when you consider their only option in that area of the field is a converted winger who is prone to muscle injuries.

You have to consider it certain that they will recruit one over the summer with a view to strengthening David Moyes’ options for next season. Could the Hammers hierarchy be set to go shopping in Barcelona?

According to Todo Fichajes, maybe, with Martin Braithwaite, who they attempted to recruit in the summer of 2020, thought to be on their wish list, with the player himself keen to get out of the Nou Camp.

Braithwaite, all due respect, is not one of the more exciting Barca players West Ham could recruit, but he is highly experienced with a history of scoring goals. He’d be a good, affordable option to bolster the squad.