‘3 points in the bag already’ – These Chelsea fans react as Tuchel sets ‘good precedent’ with lineup against rivals Spurs

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made just one change to the Blues’ starting lineup that beat Burnley on the weekend ahead of tonight’s mammoth encounter against rivals Spurs.

The German has drafted in Reece James for Tammy Abraham – who was substituted against the Clarets at halftime.

James will likely feature in his natural right wing-back position in a move that should see Callum Hudson-Odoi move back up to winger – after Man of the Match performances at WB – whilst Timo Werner will now take the centre-forward role left vacant by Abraham and not feature out wide.

Tuchel’s decision to keep things almost exactly the same from a personnel perspective means that big-money summer signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech start on the bench once more.

Christian Pulisic, arguably last season’s brightest spark, also starts on the sidelines once again alongside bonafide superstar N’Golo Kante.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

An encounter against Spurs is pretty important anyway, but with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho now managing in north London, the spectacle is even bigger – with heightened focus on Tuchel.

This is the first real big game for the Blues under the man that was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain around Christmas, with all respect to Wolves and Burnley.

As I’ve touched on above, the personnel is essential the same, but Werner and Hudson-Odoi are being deployed in their more natural positions instead, it will be interesting to see how they fare.

Out-of-form Werner put the sword to Tottenham’s defence to knock them out of the Champions League last season, this is a fine opportunity for the star to make a statement after a shaky start at Chelsea.

