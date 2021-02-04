Menu

Additional outrage for Arsenal as David Luiz’s appeal is rejected while Jan Bednarek’s is accepted

Although it has to be pointed out that the red cards to David Luiz and Jan Bednarek during the week weren’t identical in nature, you could see similarities in both cases.

Luiz did bring his man down although it looked accidental, while the Southampton man made a clumsy challenge but it didn’t really look like a foul as Anthony Martial left a leg dangling to initiate contact.

You would think that they were both similar enough in nature that the outcome of both appeals would be the same, so it looked like there was some bad news in store for Southampton after Arsenal confirmed their appeal had been rejected:

Amazingly the FA came out with their own statement a few minutes later, and it appears that they will be rescinding the red card shown to Bednarek:

It’s fascinating to watch the reaction to these as a neutral because you do have to laugh when any fans start to bemoan some kind of conspiracy against their club, but it’s hard to see how the FA have decided to overturn only one of these decisions.

