Video: Mikel Arteta explains Nicolas Pepe’s improvement in form for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Nicolas Pepe for working hard to improve his form while he was out of the team.

The Ivory Coast international initially struggled to live up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium, but now finally looks to be showing the kind of form that persuaded Arsenal to sign him from Lille.

Mikel Arteta explains Nicolas Pepe's improvement in form… pic.twitter.com/hLbpSLvZzQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 4, 2021

See the video clip above as Arteta praises the player for responding well to being out of the team, as he credits the player’s mentality and work ethic for getting back to his best on the pitch.

Arsenal fans will hope Pepe can keep this up and finally become the world class performer he’s so capable of being.