Arsenal defender David Luiz is adamant his side can still win the Premier League despite being in 10th place and 16-points off leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in-hand.

Luiz, 33, joined Arsenal from bitter rivals Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth £7.83m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at the Emirates, the flamboyant Brazilian defender has managed to lift just the FA Cup trophy, a feat he believes his side can better this time out.

Speaking in a recent live interview with ESPN Brasil, the 33-year-old has revealed how he still has plans to lift silverware come the end of the 2020-21 season.

Luiz would perhaps be forgiven for aspiring to win the Europa League, but it turns out the South American actually has plans to win both the competitions his side are left competing in, including the Premier League.

“Now it’s about fighting for the two titles that are still on,” David Luiz told ESPN Brasil, as quoted by Sports Witness. “Of course, the Premier League has this very distant gap.

“It’s impossible? No.

“But knowing our reality. Knowing that we are in a much more difficult reality than the teams that are up there.

“But also knowing that we play in the most disputed, most difficult league in the world, where 10 points suddenly in a month become one, two or zero.

“Anything can happen.

“I think even more after these many changes that the pandemic caused on a physical level, level of change, adaptation and other things.

“All the clubs are a little messed up and the results can fluctuate in several ways that still give us the awareness that we can also fight for the Premier League. And the Europa League, which is the title that we have to aim for this year, which is the title that is achievable for us.”

Luiz went on to address what motivates him even at the age of 33 and claims that his daughter inspires him to always do his best.

“Whatever I lived, I was willing to learn and grow,” the Brazilian said. “And I think that this stage, this cycle, is a learning cycle too.

“I came here the first week saying that I wanted to win titles for this club. Many people laughed and said ‘he’s crazy’ and ‘what is he doing’. Because I knew that with work, things happen. I tried anyway to arrive at the end of the year and be able to live it and I managed to live it.

“Now, it is about continuing what can be achieved, what must be done. And it’s having that will.

“As long as I love football, I will continue to play football. As long as I’m in football, I’ll be competitive. As long as I’m competitive, I will think about winning titles, growing, learning and improving.

“So this stage is a stage where I’m a much older, more experienced guy, but with the same boyish soul and looking to win, be champion and “being champion to see Arsenal fans happy and celebrating.

“Because that’s what gives me oxygen every day to wake up early and run and leave my little girl at home now.

“Which is the most beautiful thing that happened in my life. Everything is special, everything is no longer for us, no longer for me, everything for her. Everything thinking about her. And it’s undoubtedly the most special moment of my life.”