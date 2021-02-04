Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to transfer rumours linking the Gunners with a new signing at left-back during the recent January window.

The Spanish tactician admits his club couldn’t get everything done that they wanted to when he was asked about a new left-back in his press conference today…

Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal's plans to sign a new left-back… pic.twitter.com/vHAbUst3fX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 4, 2021

More specifically, Arsenal had been linked with Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt in that position in a report from The Athletic, but a deal never materialised.

Arsenal could do with more cover for Kieran Tierney after Sead Kolasinac’s departure, but it remains to be seen who they might target in the summer.