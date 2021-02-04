Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta responds to transfer rumours linking left-back with Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to transfer rumours linking the Gunners with a new signing at left-back during the recent January window.

The Spanish tactician admits his club couldn’t get everything done that they wanted to when he was asked about a new left-back in his press conference today…

More specifically, Arsenal had been linked with Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt in that position in a report from The Athletic, but a deal never materialised.

Arsenal could do with more cover for Kieran Tierney after Sead Kolasinac’s departure, but it remains to be seen who they might target in the summer.

More Stories Mikel Arteta patrick van aanholt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.