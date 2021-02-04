Arsenal will need to find an alternative in the summer as they have “zero” chance of permanent deal for loanee

Signing a player on loan is always a great way to improve your squad with no real financial risk, but it’s bittersweet if you have a great player who you know you can’t keep.

Martin Odegaard hasn’t really had a chance to prove himself at Arsenal since arriving in the summer, but there will be speculation about his future if he plays well.

It’s also worth remembering that Dani Ceballos arrived in a similar deal and he went on to extend his stay, so there may be some hope that something similar could happen with the Norwegian star.

Unfortunately it sounds like Arsenal fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up here, with Guillem Balague confirming that there is “zero” chance of a permanent deal or an extension:

It’s clear that Real Madrid still have high hopes for him and it’s also possible that they feel a new manager will give him more of a chance to play if Zidane actually moves on in the summer.

Again it’s too early to tell how good he is and it might be the case that Arsenal don’t see enough in him to justify any interest anyway, but it looks like it might be wise to line up some replacements in the summer.