Atlético Mineiro on the verge of sealing a deal for River Plate midfielder

Argentine Primera Division
River Plate will be seeing a familiar name depart the Argentine club as Ignacio Fernández is on the verge of heading to Brazil. 

According to TNT Sports, Clube Atlético Mineiro will send $6-million towards Los Millionarios for Fernández. The Argentine media outlet adds that the 30-year-old will sign a three-year contract with Alvinegro.

Fernández would be the latest addition to Atlético Mineiro, who recently signed forward Hulk to their squad. Nonetheless, in the Argentina international, the Brazilian side will be acquiring a player who can play anywhere in the midfield.

In 10 appearances for River Plate in the Copa Libertadores, Fernández averaged 78.2 touches per game during the competition per SofaScore. As a result, the midfielder registered 2.7 key passes per game and created four big chances. Atlético Mineiro will be receiving a creative player to add to their midfield.

The Alvinegro find themselves in third place and sit five points outside of first place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

