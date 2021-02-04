A top Belgian doctor Kristof Sas has given a worrying assessment for what the future may hold for injury stricken Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 30, famously joined Real Madrid in 2019 after making an eye-watering £103.5m switch from Premier League side Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at the Spanish giants, Hazard has seen his career nose-dive.

After scoring just four-times in his first 35 appearances, in all competitions, president Florentino Perez would be forgiven for checking his back pocket to see if he’s kept the player’s receipt.

A series of injuries have undoubtedly had a huge hand in the Belgian international struggling to recapture some of his best form.

After a recent muscle strain has ruled the attacker out until at least March, shockingly, Hazard’s injury crisis has already resulted in him missing 50 of Real Madrid’s matches.

In a desperate attempt to offer their fans an insight into the £100m attacker’s problems, a Belgian doctor has gone on the record to give his assessment.

Speaking to publication Nieuwsblad (as quoted by the Daily Mail), the medical official said: “We are awaiting the details and knowing more, but it is clear that it is worrisome.

“The injuries at this stage of the season are not worrisome for the Euros, it is even a rest period. But with Eden it is different.

“It’s another relapse, a chronic situation that always goes wrong in the end.

“First the ankle, then the muscle injuries. It’s all very unpleasant.

“Eden is in a vicious circle and it’s not easy to get out of it. It’s disturbing what happens with musculature.

“A footballer must be able to kick, turn, jump, all at high speed. And, of course, this is more difficult during rehabilitation.

“He needs pace and continuity. The situation is not dramatic for us yet but he must urgently get out of that dead end.”

No football fan enjoys seeing one of the sport’s biggest talents suffer with injuries, but could this prompt the Belgian to make a move? – Perhaps back to the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.