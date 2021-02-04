Menu

Agreement reached: Real Madrid poised to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to smart transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The versatile Austria international is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern and it looks like a free transfer to the Bernabeu will be his next move, according to Marca.

This is not too surprising given some recent speculation over Alaba, who undoubtedly ticks several boxes for Real Madrid, giving them a potential long-term replacement for both Sergio Ramos and Marcelo due to his ability to play centre-back or left-back to a high standard.

Fabrizio Romano recently suggested Alaba favoured a move to the Spanish capital despite him also being a target for Liverpool…

Liverpool could also have done with bringing in Alaba, with the Reds short of defensive options this season after so many injuries.

Chelsea had also been linked with the 28-year-old in recent times, though Christian Falk also mentions other options for them in his tweet below…

It’s a shame we probably won’t get to see a talent like Alaba in the Premier League, but Real are certainly set to sign a fine player.

After all his success at the Allianz Arena, it will be interesting to see how Alaba gets on in La Liga next season and beyond.

