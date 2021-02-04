Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The versatile Austria international is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern and it looks like a free transfer to the Bernabeu will be his next move, according to Marca.

This is not too surprising given some recent speculation over Alaba, who undoubtedly ticks several boxes for Real Madrid, giving them a potential long-term replacement for both Sergio Ramos and Marcelo due to his ability to play centre-back or left-back to a high standard.

Fabrizio Romano recently suggested Alaba favoured a move to the Spanish capital despite him also being a target for Liverpool…

David Alaba’s pre-contract with Real Madrid is ready since the beginning of January and it’s expected to be signed in the next weeks. His salary will be around €12m [after taxes] per season. #LFC made a top bid to sign him 2 weeks ago but… his dream is called Real Madrid. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

Liverpool could also have done with bringing in Alaba, with the Reds short of defensive options this season after so many injuries.

Chelsea had also been linked with the 28-year-old in recent times, though Christian Falk also mentions other options for them in his tweet below…

True ? On the shortlist of @ChelseaFC is beside David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano also Niklas Süle @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 3, 2021

It’s a shame we probably won’t get to see a talent like Alaba in the Premier League, but Real are certainly set to sign a fine player.

After all his success at the Allianz Arena, it will be interesting to see how Alaba gets on in La Liga next season and beyond.