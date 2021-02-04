Revealed: Thomas Tuchel lining up double transfer for new Chelsea centre-back pairing

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing moves for both Dayot Upamecano and Niklas Sule in the summer transfer window.

The German tactician only recently replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge and didn’t have much time to get any new signing in in January.

However, it seems Tuchel is already planning for next season as he seeks to strengthen his defence.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea’s new manager could target as many as two new centre-backs to improve his side’s fortunes – RB Leipzig ace Upamecano, and Sule of Bayern Munich.

Sule has been strongly linked with Chelsea, while Fabrizio Romano also recently told us to expect CFC interest in Upamecano as Tuchel could target young Bundesliga players for next season.

Both players would be immense signings to strengthen Chelsea in a problem position, with doubts remaining over the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Thiago Silva, meanwhile, has performed well but is 36 years of age, so surely doesn’t have that much longer left at the highest level.