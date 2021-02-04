Tuchel keen on surprise transfer return for former Chelsea forward

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on a surprise transfer deal to bring Patrick Bamford back to Chelsea from Leeds United.

The German tactician has just replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and it seems he’s keen to strengthen up front with a surprise move for the in-form Bamford, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old was at Chelsea earlier in his career and looked a promising young talent, though he went out on loan numerous times and mostly struggled to make an impression.

Bamford now seems to have really found his feet at Leeds, however, scoring 11 goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

It seems clear Bamford is a bit of a late bloomer, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still have a great impact at this level, and you could see why Chelsea might be tempted to bring him back.

The west London giants spent big on Timo Werner in the summer, but the Germany international has proven a big disappointment so far.

Bamford’s form suggests he may well be an upgrade, as one imagines he could score even more often with better players around him.