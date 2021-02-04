Chelsea would be open to re-signing former star but only for HALF of his original €100m fee

They always say that you should never go back, but it must be tempting for any club to re-sign a player who’s been a star for them in the past.

Eden Hazard is really starting to struggle in Spain as constant injuries leave him unable to play on a regular basis, so there’s a feeling that Real Madrid might be looking to move on from him.

Clearly it would be a risk for anybody to sign him when you look at the injury history, but it hasn’t stopped a report claiming that Chelsea would be willing to bring him back.

They do point out that he originally moved to Spain for over €100m but Chelsea would only be willing to pay around €40-50m to make it happen.

We’ve seen that Roman Abramovich loves a big name signing and there’s no doubt that a peak Eden Hazard would improve any team in the world, but you really have to wonder what version Chelsea would get.

If he is able to get over those injuries and return to his former level then it would be a fantastic piece of business, but there is a fear that his injury issues are chronic and they’ll only get worse as time goes on.

It would be a shame if he returned and he continues to struggle through injuries and his performances would suffer, while it could even tarnish his legacy at the club if the fans start to turn against him.