Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has named Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Gilmour, 19, joined Chelsea’s academy back in 2017 and after a string of impressive performances for the Blues’ youth sides, the young Scotsman was promoted to the side’s first-team in 2019.

Since emerging as one of his side’s most highly-rated youngsters after featuring in 17 senior matches, in all competitions, Gilmour has seen his stock rise.

Despite the young midfielder having a huge future ahead of him, Gilmour has taken the time to credit another Premier League midfielder.

Speaking in a recent interview on Chelsea’s official YouTube channel, Gilmour, when asked who was his trickiest opponent, said: “It was against Manchester United, actually. It was Scott McTominay.

“I know he’s fellow Scottish and all that but he was so good, quick, strong and technically good. So, I think it was tough playing against him.

“He played really good, He was stopping everything in midfield and controlling the game.”

McTominay, 23, is a product of United’s youth academy and after forcing his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, the commanding midfielder has enjoyed another impressive campaign.

The Scotsman latest awe-inspiring performance came during the Red Devils’ recent 9-0 drubbing over Southampton, during a match which saw the 23-year-old get on the scoresheet himself.

United fans will undoubtedly love hearing McTominay’s peers credit him and will also be hoping he can go on to replicate some of the club’s most reliable midfielders.